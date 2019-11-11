Search for one leads to the arrest of three in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township Police have arrested three men today, November 11, after responding to a call about a suspicious man at Snappy’s on Clearfield Shawville Highway.

The man at Snappy’s, Mark Hackett, was said to be under the influence of a controlled substance when he sliced his neck multiple times with an unknown object. He ran on foot and was later found by police attempting to enter a car that stopped to give him a ride.

Police discovered that the driver of the car, Kurtis Bumbarger, had a suspended license and multiple warrants in Jefferson County Probation and with the Clearfield Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody after giving police a fake name.

One of the passengers, identified as Dewayne Colbert was taken into custody for having multiple warrants in Blair County and giving a fake name to police.

All three men were placed in Clearfield County Jail, waiting on charges. An unnamed woman was also in the car but she was not wanted and was released.