Photo of the stolen 2012 Ford Focus in Somerset Township via PA Crime Stoppers

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for a blue 2012 Ford Focus that was stolen overnight from someone’s driveway in Somerset.

The theft reportedly occurred sometime between 10 p.m. July 30 to 9 a.m. July 31 from a home at the 3100 block of Coxes Creek Road in Somerset Township, according to state police. The vehicle has tinted windows as well as a fish sticker in the back window.

Additionally, two sets of keys to UTVs were also reported to be stolen from the property.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to state police in Somerset at 814-445-4204.