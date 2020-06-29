Search continues for missing man whose abandoned car was found in May

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a New Paris man whose vehicle was found abandoned in Wood Township in Huntingdon County back on May 2, 2020.

Troopers report that 46-year-old Steven Cameron Brode’s car was found abandoned before he was reported missing by his sister. She tells police that she hasn’t seen or heard from him since April 30, 2020.

Troopers report that multiple searches and numerous interviews have all come up empty with no clues on the whereabouts of Brode.

Brode, who is described as being 5’10” with long black hair, may be in the Saxton, Huntingdon, or Bedford area.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Steven Brode is asked to call PSP Huntingdon at 814-627-3161. You can also contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers with any information at 1-800-4PA-TIPS(1-800-472-8477)