Search begins for missing man in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials are searching for a man who ran out of his residence at Sunset Support Services in Gallitzin on Sunday evening and can’t be located.

Matthew Smith, 29, was last seen leaving the facility at around 7:15 p.m. where he ran out of the back door and into the woods while his staffer was in the restroom.

He’s described as being 5’1″ and roughly 180lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Smith has a “diminished mental capacity” and also MS. We’re told he loves the woods and that he may be hiding in them.

Smith has been with the agency for almost four years and his favorite spots outdoors were searched with no luck.

Officials say don’t put your hands on him. If he feels threatened, he might hurt someone. Do not tell him “you’re coming with me.” Stay where you are and call the police.