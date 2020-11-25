Seafood holiday dinner gifted to 13 Centre County families

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fresh Maine seafood is being hand-delivered to 13 families across Centre County as a holiday gift from Maine Bay & Berry Co. in State College.

Traditionally, the local business takes nominations for a family to receive a free seafood dinner around Thanksgiving. This year, co-owners Shaun Knight and Christa Sofferahn say the nominations were especially difficult to read as many spoke about the losses that came from 2020’s pandemic.

They decided every family who was nominated would receive a basket of their products.

“It’s not like it was just a tough year, I mean we’ve all had a tough year, but when you start talking to them and then universally most of the people that we’re talking to are crying on the other end of the phone… just so thankful that they had something positive… that’s good,” says Knight.

Cash and Venmo donations from the community also helped provide these meals, and the families ranged in size, from two people to 11.