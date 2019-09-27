Sculptor brings extinct birds back to Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A special presentation combining art and nature is coming to the State College area and it’s called the Lost Bird Project.

It features sculptures memorializing 5 birds from North America that have gone extinct.

The original sculptures were placed at locations where the birds were last seen.

I want people who love sculpture to come and appreciate them and then move from that creative experience to environmental concerns. Seeing the landscape as missing pieces really does help to emphasize the value of what’s still here. Todd Mcgrain, sculptor, Lost Bird Project,

The project is coming to the area in September of 2021.

The locations of each sculpture are still being finalized.

But outdoor spots like the shaver’s creek center are being considered.