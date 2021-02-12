Scream your heart out at Valentine’s Day haunted attraction

MT. UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — If a candlelit dinner or a movie night on the couch isn’t your idea of the perfect Valentine’s Day weekend, consider going to a haunted warehouse instead.

The Bricktown Model Railroaders Association (BMRA) is bringing back their “Bloody Valentine’s Haunted House” again this year to add some thrill for you and your significant other.

The attraction takes place tonight and tomorrow from 7 to 11 p.m.

According to their site, the BMRA is an “organization dedicated to establishing a historic and educational museum to celebrate the contributions of railroads and industries in Mount Union.”

Their museum features model railroad layouts to help visualize the community in the late 1940s, but of course, there will be a spicy twist this weekend.