Scratch-off ticket worth $1 million sold in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Duncansville sold a winning Extreme Green scratch-off ticket, making one lucky person a millionaire.

The ticket was sold at the Rutters located at 234 Kuhn Lane in Duncansville, who will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning $20 Extreme Green scratch-off ticket.

Officials said that scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

To learn more about the Extreme Green scratch-off, general rules, chances of winning and how to play the Lottery’s traditional and online games, head to their website.

The Pennsylvasnia Lottery is the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it’s reported the Lottery has contributed more than $32.6 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance and other local services.