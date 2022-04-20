CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Looking for a great deal? The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District is hosting a Scratch N Dent yard sale this weekend.

The Scratch N Dent Yard sale with run Saturday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until items are gone. The sale is taking place at the Philipsburg-Osceola Senior High, located at 502 Phillips Street.

You can pay with cash or credit, just not check, with the proceeds benefiting the following organizations:

Track & Field

Cross Country

Football

Band

Cheerleading

Baseball

Softball

Wrestling

Volleyball

Golf

Basketball

Soccer

Music Boosters

Student Council

PTO

PO Education Foundation

The truckloads of items, which are scratched and dented items at a discounted price, are courtesy of Walmart, Inc.