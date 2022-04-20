CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Looking for a great deal? The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District is hosting a Scratch N Dent yard sale this weekend.

The Scratch N Dent Yard sale with run Saturday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until items are gone. The sale is taking place at the Philipsburg-Osceola Senior High, located at 502 Phillips Street.

You can pay with cash or credit, just not check, with the proceeds benefiting the following organizations:

  • Track & Field
  • Cross Country
  • Football
  • Band
  • Cheerleading
  • Baseball
  • Softball
  • Wrestling
  • Volleyball
  • Golf
  • Basketball
  • Soccer
  • Music Boosters
  • Student Council
  • PTO
  • PO Education Foundation

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The truckloads of items, which are scratched and dented items at a discounted price, are courtesy of Walmart, Inc.