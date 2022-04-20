CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Looking for a great deal? The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District is hosting a Scratch N Dent yard sale this weekend.
The Scratch N Dent Yard sale with run Saturday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until items are gone. The sale is taking place at the Philipsburg-Osceola Senior High, located at 502 Phillips Street.
You can pay with cash or credit, just not check, with the proceeds benefiting the following organizations:
- Track & Field
- Cross Country
- Football
- Band
- Cheerleading
- Baseball
- Softball
- Wrestling
- Volleyball
- Golf
- Basketball
- Soccer
- Music Boosters
- Student Council
- PTO
- PO Education Foundation
The truckloads of items, which are scratched and dented items at a discounted price, are courtesy of Walmart, Inc.