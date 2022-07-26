CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Law Enforcement Officer Of The Year Award was presented by the Centre County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, July 26.

The award is given annually to Centre County law enforcement officers in recognition of exceptional service.

“It’s meant to highlight the good work that you folks do, the value to our community and to give law enforcement recognition when at a time and a place it’s not always, a time and space is not always made,” Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna said.

The recipients this year are all members of the State College Police Department: Officer Dean Woodring, Lt. Barret Smith, Officer Larry Crawford, Officer Ben Capozzi and former Officer Cameron Earnest.

“This work requires courage. It requires judgment. It requires self-control, restraint and it requires a sense of justice and decency,” Centre County’s first assistant District Attorney Sean McGraw said.

The officers were recognized for their work during a fire rescue in March 2021, where they rescued a woman who was unable to leave her home on her own.