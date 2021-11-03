Scorchin Boxing hosting Friday Night Fights event

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Scorchin Boxing Gym is hosting another Friday Night Fights event for all ages and families at the Jaffa Shrine on November 5.

The event will feature 18 fights featuring amateur to professional level boxers. This will also feature fighters aged from young children to adults.

Tickets will be $25 at the door and $35 for ringside seats. Doors will open at 6, and the fights begin at 7.

Fighters will be coming in from across the Tri-State region competing against boxers from the gym. Friday’s fight will be the first big fight for some of the boxers at the gym.

This fight is also a preparation for the upcoming USA Boxing National Competition in Louisiana next month for other boxers. Boxer Lauren Michaels will be competing in the national competition for the first time in her three years of boxing. She says this event is a cool way to showcase how hard they’ve been training throughout the year.

“It’s really cool to get out there and show everyone what we’ve been working on,” Michaels said. “We work really hard in the gym seven days a week. So, it’s nice to go out and put on a show for everybody, so they can see what they’re all about.”

Michaels will be concluding the event with her fighting in the 130lb division. She is number one in the state for that division. She’s looking forward to fighting her opponent for the first time.