SCI Somerset reports first COVID-19 inmate death

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Dept. of Corrections and SCI Somerset officials have reported the first death of an inmate with COVID-19 on Dec. 10.

The inmate, who was 73 years old, died at a local hospital. He was servincg a sentence of 1 1/2 to 6 years. He was at SCI Somerset since Oct. 1, 2020.

SCI Somerset currently reports 149 active inmate cases and 48 active staff cases. Inmates who have tested positive are in isolation or at a local hospital, depending on medical needs. Employees who tested positive are isolated at their homes and cannot return with a doctor’s note clearing them.

For more information on COVID-19 in the Pennsylcania Dept. of Corrections, you can click here.

