HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — SCI Smithfield’s Pennsylvania Correctional Industries shop has currently produced 60,000 masks as of April 10, 2020.

The correctional industries have been averaging 3,500 masks per day to help mitigate and handle COVID-19, the coronavirus.

Officials say that the masks from Smithfield and correctional industries across Pennsylvania have been distributed throughout the Dept. of Corrections, state Veterans homes, and other agencies who need them.