SCI Rockview to launch Neuro-Cognitive CARE Unit for inmates facing memory loss

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Inmate population in Pa. over the age of 50 is increasing which has led the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (PA DOC) to incorporate a new program called the Neuro-Cognitive CARE Unit (NCCU) at State Correction Institution (SCI) Rockview in Centre County.

According to a press release from Pa. Government’s website, the purpose of the NCCU program is to assist those that are incarcerated with dementia and other types of memory loss disease. It will focus on individualized support services that maximize the medical, social and functional aspects of each patient’s treatment.

“Creating this dedicated unit at a centralized location not only allows the PA DOC to provide the appropriate level of care to men suffering from memory loss diseases but also allows us to reallocate medical resources at other facilities,” said PA DOC Secretary John Wetzel in a press release. “We anticipate the NCCU concept being scalable to additional prisons, including facilities that house female inmates.”

The NCCU at SCI Rockveiw will only be able to work with 12 patients at a time and will set up daily leisure as well as therapeutic events that focus on the individual needs and abilities of each patient.

Care will be provided by a medical director, registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), certified nursing assistants (CNAs), corrections officers, social workers, psychology staff and therapeutic activities specialists.

The PA DOC is responsible for end-of-life care for inmates because the commonwealth does not provide medical parole.

“Most inmates who would be eligible for medical parole are incapacitated and not a security threat,” said Secretary Wetzel. “Medical parole is a humane way to alleviate costs while getting the infirm into the appropriate healthcare settings.”

With work on the NCCU project nearing completion, the unit plans to accept patients that need treatment in the upcoming weeks.