SCI Huntingdon has reported more COVID-19 positive inmates than all other Pa state prisons combined

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State Correctional Institue in Huntingdon has confirmed to the Dept. of Health a total of 140 COVID-19 cases in the prison from inmates and employees.

The Dept. of Health updated prison information on Wednesday night to show that SCI Huntingdon has 108 confirmed inmate cases and 32 in SCI employees.

This number shatters all other SCIs that have reported COVID-19 cases. Combined, there are only 130 reported cases in inmates and/or employees across the state, not counting SCI Huntingdon.

The Department of Health says that all the cases may not currently be active cases of COVID-19.

Due to some testing results taking nearly two weeks to return, some individuals already have recovered. Not all positives shown here are active cases; they were quarantined or isolated in accordance with CDC guidelines while awaiting test results. PA Dept. of Health website

For the full list of state prisons, you can click here.