HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A SCI Huntingdon corrections employee is facing charges after being caught on camera engaging in sexual activities with an inmate according to court documents.

Kimberly Danfelt who worked in the prison as a garment factory foreman was first under investigation after it was suspected she was helping an inmate smuggle contraband into the prison according to court documents.

The security office at SCI Huntingdon installed multiple cameras in areas of the prison where both Danfelt and the inmate visited daily, a criminal complaint revealed.

After reviewing footage it showed Danfelt and the inmate allegedly engaging in sexual relations including kissing and oral sex in an elevator, according to court documents.

On May 6, authorities interviewed the inmate who explained he and Danfelt had a “romantic relationship,” according to the court documents.

Danfelt was also interviewed on May 6, admitting they had been engaging in sexual acts over a six-month period according to court documents.

Danfelt was released on an unsecured $50,000 bail after her preliminary arraignment on June 13.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29.