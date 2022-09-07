SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Houtzdale man already serving time for crimes against children is facing new charges for allegations that he sexually assaulted a young girl he babysat in the early 2010s.

Michael Reedy, 36, is accused of molesting a girl, who is now in her teens, when they were in Kindergarten/first grade, according to charges filed by the Somerset Borough Police Department.

The girl told investigators Reedy would babysit her while her stepfather picked her mother up from work, which was around 11 p.m., police noted. While they were gone, Reedy would allegedly take her to the bedroom to watch a movie and molest her. The girl said this happened various times over a span of around a year.

Police spoke with the girl’s older sister who alleged that in 2015, her little sister showed her what Reedy would do using a Barbie doll. However, the girl reportedly told her sister not to tell anybody. The older sister ended up telling her parents, and the girl was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Pittsburgh, though she made no disclosure at the time.

The older sister said Reedy touched her, too, but on the outside of her clothing, police noted.

Reedy faces felony charges of aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 13, indecent assault of a person less than 1, endangering the welfare of children, and corruption of minors. He remains behind bars at SCI Houtzdale with bail at $75,000. His preliminary hearing is slated for Oct. 25.

According to court documents, Reedy already has a criminal history of indecent assault and corruption of minors.