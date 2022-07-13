CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The State Correctional Institution in Houtzdale hosted a job fair to fill dozens of positions at the facility.

Participants of the job fair were able to see what it’s like to work in an institution and also meet some of the people they could work with in the future.

“It brings awareness to the community that there are positions open with good opportunities. Ranging from clerical positions to positions that require education. It brings opportunities for people to come inside the institution, meet the staff that works here, and learn about what it’s like to work inside an institution,” Western Region Recruiting Supervisor for Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Martha Wilson said.

This is not the only time they are accepting applications. To apply go to www.employment.pa.gov and search for jobs that fit your requirements. You can also sign up for job alerts to be notified when a position opens.

Or you can email jobs@pa.gov for further help.