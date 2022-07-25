CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Over 300 pairs of pajamas were donated to the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield County by SCI Houtzdale.

The pajamas and undergarments were donated to help provide direct services to children in Clearfield County. This clothes donation is just a small part of the whole donation. SCI Houtzdale also donated 1 thousand dollars, which was matched by the facilities journey for change group.

The Child Advocacy Group is a safe space for abused children and works to provide the best opportunities to child survivors.