CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The start of the new school year is right around the corner and back-to-school shopping can be expensive, which is why a school district will be holding a back-to-school bash.

Blacklick Valley School District in Cambria County will be holding a “Back to School Blessing Bash” and handing out school supplies for elementary students from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Auxiliary Gym at the Elementary Center.

New school outfits, shoes, socks and underwear, book bags, school supplies, and free hair cuts will be given to families who are in need or who would simply like to receive a blessing. In order to ensure the back-to school event runs smoothly and because the sizes of items are varied, parents, guardians as well as the elementary kids are asked to be in attendance.

Families do not need to show any proof of income to be eligible for the items because they are available for all elementary students in the school district.

There is no registration for the event either and parking will be available in the lot behind the school.