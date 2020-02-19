School employee charged for sexual assault of 18-year-old student

NORTH WOODBURY TWP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police out of Hollidaysburg has charged a Spring Cove School District employee after an investigation about a possible sexual relationship with a student.

Police say that Casey Lee Naylor, 32, of Martinsburg, was allegedly having sexual relations with an 18-year-old male student in her home between February 1 and February 15.

PSP report that the investigation started when the school district called about a possible relationship between Naylor and the student.

Naylor was charged and arraigned Wednesday morning. She was released on $30,000 bail.