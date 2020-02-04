School districts can apply for transportation scholarships to Flight 93 National Memorial

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial are awarding funds to school districts within Western Pennsylvania to support transportation costs to the Flight 93 National Memorial. Regional school districts are encouraged to apply for funding to visit the memorial and participate in Pennsylvania standard-based educational programming.

This funding is available thanks to generous grants from Pirates Charities and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation. The goal of the funding is to continue educational initiatives targeted toward the next generation of students who were born after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

For more information or to donate to support the friends’ initiatives, you can visit their website by clicking here.