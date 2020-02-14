School district, union reach contract agreement

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The St. Marys Area School Board approved the contract for the St. Marys Education Support Professionals Association.

The association represents 68 school staff, which includes secretaries, aides, and cafeteria monitors, van drivers and more.

Contract discussions have been ongoing and were the topic of a meeting held last June.

The contract is retroactive to July 2019.

St. Marys School District superintendent Dr. Brian Toth said in a statement:

“The District is very pleased to settle this first contract. We want to thank the support professionals leadership for participating in fact-finding and approving the fact finders report. Having a fact finder appointed, from the labor board, was the best thing the district did and the report essentially settled the contract.

The contract is retroactive to July 2019. The contract is very fair to both parties. Our dedicated staff members will now be compensated equitably as we had started in 2015 and 2016.”