School district takes extra precaution after threats found not credible

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Chestnut Ridge School District posted an alert about a possible school threat Monday night that warranted police notification for safety measures.

The school district Superintendent, Dr. Kudlawiec later notified parents via the district’s Facebook page that police were able to identify the student who made the threats and spoke with them.

Police determined there are NO credible threats to the school and they can start the day as normal.

Dr. Kudlawiec reports that parents may see a police presence on school property just as a safety measure.