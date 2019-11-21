School district installs new safety measure

BELLWOOD, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the current concerns around school safety today, administrators at Bellwood-Antis School District said their priority is creating a safe space for students to learn.

They just finished installing new door locks that no longer work with traditional keys. Instead, employees will have key cards and bracelets.

Superintendent Dr. Thomas McInroy said it’s become more important to keep track of who can get in especially after an employee no longer works there.

“Maybe the keys were collected, maybe they weren’t, so most school districts until just recently, it wasn’t a big deal, but there wasn’t the school violence we had either. It was a different time,” he said.

Now, in a matter of seconds, the school can go on lock down.

“So all of us will have our cell phones with us, administrators and so forth. Anyone can turn those lock in an emergency, on or off. Any employee can do it,” McInroy said.

McInroy said the new system is just one step in a lifetime goal of school safety.

“We just don’t create things and then we let it go. We’re always continually monitoring what happens and then we’re making adjustments, and so that will be an ongoing thing for as long as there are kids in schools,” he said.

The school district is also looking to install an HVAC system, so teachers won’t have to leave windows and doors open when the weather warms up.