School celebrates week of fundraising

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– A clearfield county school spent the day celebrating a week of fundraising that benefits the community.

Dubois Central Catholic School just wrapped up United Way Week.

Throughout the week, students had themes to dress up for in exchange for a donation.

This year students raised $1,000 for the DuBois Area United Way.

“We are also bonding as a community in the school, and like it really brings us all closer together when we all dress up together, it brings us together and makes us a better community,” senior and student council treasurer Alexandra Ochs said.

The DuBois United Way serves Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson Counties.