Oakhurst Homes on lockdown after police presence

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A heavy police presence in the Oakhurst Homes area in Johnstown has prompted a lockdown and evacuation of residents.

The Greater Johnstown School District will not be releasing students who ride buses to the Oakhurst Homes area, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

“Your students are safe at our schools,” the district said. “We strongly encourage you to come to the school and pick up your children if you are able.”

Any parent/guardian that would like to pick up their child should come to the school and have identification ready to present to the administration at the building. Any child who is not able to be picked up will be supervised and provided dinner.

“We will contact you again when we are able to transport the children to you once we are notified by the Johnstown Police Department that the situation has been cleared,” the district said.

WTAJ has a news crew heading to the scene.