School bus safety

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Despite many students learning from home, school buses are still taking kids to and from school.

The same rules and regulations on what to do when you see a stopped school bus still apply.

It’s illegal to pass a school bus from either direction when its red lights are flashing. If this law is broken you can get fined 250 dollars, get five points on your driving record, and get a 60-day suspension of your license.

The terminal manager of student transportation of America in Altoona Tim Tokarski is concerned the community will forget to follow these rules.

“This year, in particular, we are concerned because our stops are gonna be a little bit longer because it will be harder for parents and students to identify each other with masks, so our stops taking longer can try some peoples patience,” Tokarski said.

Expect to see more school buses on the road in the next couple weeks as some school districts pushed their start date back.