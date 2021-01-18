Schlow library offers learners of all ages online tutoring service

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Many schools are relying on virtual learning models amid the ongoing pandemic, leaving parents and students worried about the loss of learning.

The Schlow Center Region Library took those worries into consideration and now offer Help Now for anyone struggling to grasp an academic concept.

From math to social studies, Help Now offers tutoring in any subject from 2 to 11 p.m. every day and it’s available for everyone from kindergarteners to adult learners.

The best part? It comes at no cost, all you need is your library card to log in and access the learning library.