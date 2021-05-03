Schlow Centre Region Library reopens lobby for reserve pickup tomorrow

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Centre County residents will no longer have to wait outside for doorside pick-up when checking out a book at the Schlow Centre Region Library in State College.

“Believe it or not we’ve actually been doing the door side service outside on our front walk since last year June 8,” said Head of Children’s Services Paula Bannon.

But after keeping a close eye on the community’s COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations, Bannon says that method is finally over.

Starting May 4, the library will enter phase 1 of re-opening their building by welcoming folks back into their lobby for reserve pick-ups.

According to Bannon scheduled pick-up remains in place, but people will now be able to step foot inside and even have the option to check themselves out.

“We have lots of families that are so excited about coming back into the library and hopefully getting back to the Schlow that we know and love,” said Bannon.

Following a successful launch, the library will move into phase 2 to include in-person browsing.

“We are so excited to finally have patrons back in the building, it kind of brings the life back to the place,” said Bannon.

Along with the library’s new lobby services comes extended hours for pick-up.

Lobby Service Hours

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9am – 5pm Tuesday & Thursday 1pm – 7pm Saturday 9am – 1pm

For more information on what to expect in the lobby click here.

