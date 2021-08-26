Schellsburg hosts 129th Central District Vo. Fireman’s Association Convention

SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters from all over Pennsylvania will be in Schellsburg all weekend for the 129th Central District Volunteer Fireman’s Association Convention at 1458 Market Street, Schellsburg, PA, hosted by the Shawnee Valley Volunteer Fire Company.

Central District Volunteer Fireman’s Association President Eldon Mickel said this is a big deal for the small town to hold the convention, with 700 firefighters registered.

They are encouraging community members to come to join in on the fun. The weekend will be filled with ceremonies, street fair food, games, and so much more!

This convention means a lot to firefighters, as they all come together to camp out and make lifelong friendships.

“Once you come to a convention, you’re probably going to go to another one and it helps the central districts, it helps the fireman’s associations, and it helps the companies because they get to go to interact with other firefighters,” Mickel said.

“Our group consists of 5 or 6 different counties that we all just congregate together every year, this is our big reunion celebration and we support each other throughout the year on all our functions, we travel and go to their fundraisers, they come to ours, we just establish a long good friendship,” Kane Fire Company Former Chief Thomas Brinkley and Irvona Fire Company Chief Dudley Spencer said.

Friday, August 27th will kick off with a Memorial at Flight-93 at 9:30 AM and will have meetings, banquets, and games running all day and at 7:30 PM a Classic Rock Band will perform.

Saturday, August 28th will include equipment judging from 1 to 4 PM at Chesnut Ridge High School, the grand parade at 5 PM, trophy presentation on stage and basket raffle winners posted at 8:30 PM, and fireworks at 9 PM to wrap up the weekend.

