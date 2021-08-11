Scheduled road closure on I-70, I-76 to cause multiple detours

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a scheduled 5-hour road closure on Interstate 70/76 in both directions between the New Stanton (#75) and Breezewood (#161) exits.
Starting Saturday, Aug. 14 at 11 p.m. the road will close and remain so until Sunday, Aug. 15 at 6 a.m. The closure is necessary for bridge erection at Country Ridge Road which carries traffic over the turnpike at milepost 144.8 in Bedford Township, Bedford County.
During the closure, traffic will be permitted to enter at Bedford and travel east to then enter at Somerset and Donegal and travel west.
A list of eastbound and westbound detours can be found below:
Eastbound exit at New Stanton Interchange
- Follow US Route 66 Business north for 0.2 miles
- Follow Pa. Toll Route 66 north for 14.2 miles
- Follow US Route 22 east for 63.7 miles
- Follow Interstate 99 south for 30.4 miles
- Follow US Route 30 east for 18.3 miles
Westbound exit turnpike at Breezewood
- Follow US Route 30 West for 18.7 miles
- Follow US Interstate 99 North for 30.1 miles
- Follow US Route 22 est for 64.5 miles
- Follow Pa. Toll Route 66 South for 13.9 miles
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.