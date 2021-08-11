Scheduled road closure on I-70, I-76 to cause multiple detours

A vehicle is diverted as a road is closed due to flooding on the outskirts of Port Stephens, 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Sydney, Australia, Sunday, March 21, 2021. Residents across the state of New South Wales have been warned to prepare for possible evacuations, as NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state’s flood crisis would continue for several more days. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a scheduled 5-hour road closure on Interstate 70/76 in both directions between the New Stanton (#75) and Breezewood (#161) exits.

Starting Saturday, Aug. 14 at 11 p.m. the road will close and remain so until Sunday, Aug. 15 at 6 a.m. The closure is necessary for bridge erection at Country Ridge Road which carries traffic over the turnpike at milepost 144.8 in Bedford Township, Bedford County.

During the closure, traffic will be permitted to enter at Bedford and travel east to then enter at Somerset and Donegal and travel west.

A list of eastbound and westbound detours can be found below:

Eastbound exit at New Stanton Interchange

Follow US Route 66 Business north for 0.2 miles

Follow Pa. Toll Route 66 north for 14.2 miles

Follow US Route 22 east for 63.7 miles

Follow Interstate 99 south for 30.4 miles

Follow US Route 30 east for 18.3 miles

Westbound exit turnpike at Breezewood

Follow US Route 30 West for 18.7 miles

Follow US Interstate 99 North for 30.1 miles

Follow US Route 22 est for 64.5 miles

Follow Pa. Toll Route 66 South for 13.9 miles