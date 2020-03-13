SCASD to offer meals to families, children while closed over virus precautions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College School District plans to offer students free meals through the National School Lunch Program’s Seamless Summer Option while schools are closed from March 16 to March 20.
The lunches will be able to be picked up at the State College High School bus lop, Weis Market parking lot, North Atherton Street, and Ashworth Woods Apartments, Boalsburg, Monday through Friday.
The school district released a statement with all the needed information to parents. You can read the full release below:
Dear Parents and Guardians:
Schools closed due to the coronavirus are able to provide free meals to all students through the National School Lunch Program’s Seamless Summer Option. These meals are available for all families and to any child age 18 and younger.
For next week, March 16-20, while schools are not in session, the State College Area School District invites families and caregivers to pick up meals for their children beginning on Monday, March 16.
A breakfast and lunch will be provided each day on a first come, first served basis. Children must be present in order for meals to be provided. Please stay in your car, and meals will be passed through based on the number of children in the car.
Pick up is available Monday through Friday at:
● State College High School Bus Loop, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
● Weis Market Parking Lot, North Atherton Street, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
● Ashworth Woods Apartments, Boalsburg, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Families who live in Ashworth Woods or very close to the other sites may walk to pick up their meals but are asked to not congregate at the pick-up site.
Lunches will include sandwiches, fresh vegetables, fruit, milk and a dessert treat.
Cereal, yogurt, banana bread, and bagels are some of the items that will be provided for breakfast. Breakfast bags will also include fruit, juice, and milk.
We encourage families to continue to be proactive in reducing the risk of coronavirus by not congregating at the pick-up site once meals have been distributed, continuing to wash your hands often, sneezing or coughing into a tissue, and staying home if you are sick.
Contact the State College Area School District Food Service Department at 814-231-5095 or mas15@scasd.org if you have questions about this service or if you need to make arrangements for medically necessary meal accommodations.
Sincerely,
Megan Schaper
Food Service Director