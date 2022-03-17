CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The State College Area School District (SCASD) is making mask-wearing optional starting on Monday, March 21, Superintendent Bob O’Donnell announced.



The change comes one week ahead of SCASD’s original plan. They said they feel safe making the shift sooner as Centre County’s COVID-19 community level is low and that conditions have improved since January. Masks will be optional in all schools and on district transportation.

Due to the change, the Board of Directors is holding a work session with members of their Health and Saftey Team on March 17, 7 p.m. at the Patton Township Municipal Building. The meeting will also be accessible on Zoom.

The release also states that all documented high-risk students have been contacted and plans were put in place for them moving forward. However, if you didn’t receive a call and your child was diagnosed by a medical professional and has a weakened immune you as asked to email Jeanne Knouse, Director of Student Services, at jmk37@scasd.org.

If a parent would like their student to still wear a mask, a form is available and once complete will let faculty and staff know which students should be encouraged to wear a mask indoors. There will also be surgical masks available for students and staff who would want one.

Additionally, physical distancing will remain in place for now, with students being between three to six feet apart. During lunch, a fix-foot physical distance will continue. Also starting on Monday is their new COVID-19 chart that will guide those who test positive and/or come in close contact with someone who has tested positive on isolating and quarantining.