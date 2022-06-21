STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — The State College Area School District (SCASD) Board of Directors approved renovations to two district middle schools during Monday’s meeting.

The board approved a bid to renovate the former family consumer sciences (FCS) classrooms at both Mount Nittany and Park Forest middle schools. The project will cost $95,138 and will convert the rooms into standard classrooms which will dismantle the kitchen equipment, counters and islands and also install new flooring. This comes as the FCS programs have been cut from both schools.

The director of Physical Plant, Mike Fish, said the equipment and fixtures will be used in the district where needed soon and anything not used will be auctioned.

Board member Laurel Zydney disagreed with the bid, as she thinks the move is premature because the current rooms could still be useful if the district utilized alternative programs to FCS.