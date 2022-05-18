STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — On Monday, May 16 the State College Area School District Board of Directors announced they approved an interim superintendent.

Curtis Johnson, Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education, will serve as the interim superintendent while the district looks for a successor to outgoing superintendent Bob O’Donnell, who’s been with the school for 11 years.

Board President Amber Concepcion released the following statement to the SCASD community:

“We are so pleased to share with you that Mr. Curtis Johnson, our assistant superintendent for secondary education, has agreed to serve as interim superintendent. At our regular meeting on Monday, the board is scheduled to vote on a contract with Mr. Johnson to serve as interim superintendent until a new superintendent has been appointed, or for one year, whichever comes first. As the Board is conducting a search process to fill this important role, we will take the time needed for recruiting and careful selection.

The release continues to mention Johnson and his commitment to the district and the students. He’s been with the district for 19 years and continued to support the district whenever he could. Last year Johnson served as the assistant superintendent of secondary schools and worked closely with O’Donnell. He also severed as the high principal of the State College Area High School for five years.”

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Additionally, during their meeting on Monday, the board voted on a contract with a search consultant. After reviewing, Tom Templeton, of Templeton Avantage, LLC, was selected to help launch a national search process to find a new superintendent.