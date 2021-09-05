Scammer posing as a worker from sheriff’s office, what to be on the lookout for

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Centre County Sheriff’s office has received numerous phone calls about a phone scammer posing as an individual from the office.

According to the Facebook post from the Centre County Sheriff’s office, the scammer poses as Sergeant Richard Hoover to try to acquire bank information.

If anyone is receiving these calls, do not give out any personal information, bank account numbers, money orders or purchase any kinds of money cards. The sheriff’s office will never ask for personal or bank account information.

If an individual is unsure if they were contacted by the scammer, they can call the sheriff’s office at 814-355-6803 or their local law enforcement agency.