ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– There has been an increased amount of reports about a scam targeting veterans and their personal information.

The scammers have been trying to use the recently passed PACT Act to get any medical, financial, and other personal information from veterans, according to officials. They pose as someone who is looking to give veterans PACT Act benefits in either emails, phone calls, letters, or even on social media .

The James E Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona has offered the following tips to help protect against scammers:

Never give out personal, benefits, medical, or financial details online or over the phone. Federal agencies will only contact you if you make a request and the VA will never charge a Veteran to apply for benefits or process a claim.

Never click on suspicious looking adds or links.

Be cautious of anyone who guarantees a lucrative financial benefit or service.

For more information about the PACT Act and benefits, visit the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs website. In order to report suspected fraud call (800)-488-8244 or email vaoighotline@va.gov.