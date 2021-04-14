Scammers impersonating police departments to get money

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new scam is targeting central Pennsylvania residents this week.

In the ever-changing world of technology, scammers are taking full advantage of trying to get their hands on your cash. Right here in Altoona, police say scammers are now pretending to be cops.

“It seems that if there’s some sort of national event going on with police departments, the phone calls start up again,” Sgt. Matt Plummer said. Sgt. Plummer in the most recent incident, a woman received a text message where the scammers claimed to be the Altoona Police Department in an effort to “solicit donations to support law enforcement.” That scammer reportedly provided a link to “make the donation.”

Right now the source of the text is being investigated. It is likely that other residents in the area received the same text message as well. Sgt. Plummer said the Altoona Police Department will never send a text message or make a phone call asking for a donation.