Scam Alert: Police urge Somerset County residents to be aware of scams

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are warning Somerset County residents about two scams that have been affecting the area.

According to the Somerset Borough Police Department’s Facebook page, scammers have been calling local businesses acting as dissatisfied customers or the owner of the business. They then convince the employee to tell them how much cash is in the register and then to go and purchase a gift card at CVS and take a picture of it.

Another scam that residents have also been dealing with is getting emails from “IRS-earn.com” telling them to submit personal information in order to receive hundreds of dollars.

