State College police attempt to identify person of interest

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a criminal mischief incident.

The incident happened at 254 E. Beaver Ave. (Edge Apartments) on the fifth floor. Police said the incident happened May 12 at 1:27 a.m.

The person of interest is pictured below:

HOW TO CONTACT

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150. They can also be reached by email at police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip on their website.

