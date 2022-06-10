BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Saxton man is in hot water after a teen came forward about being raped by the man numerous times starting when she was 13, according to state police.

John Eltman II, 54, was arrested and arraigned on 32 felony charges ranging from rape and sexual assault of a minor to endangering the welfare of a child. Police said they tried to interview Eltman in Sept. 2021 but he never showed.

Police were called in August 2021 by Children and Youth Services about the alleged rape. When talking to the teen, who is now 15, she said the sexual assaults began when she was 13. She told police Eltman started by just putting his hands on her stomach before the first assault happened.

According to the teen, Eltman escalated over time to eventually raping her in his own bed.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Eltman has since been placed in Bedford County Prison on $100,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.