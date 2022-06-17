BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Saxton man is facing homicide charges after police say he allegedly killed his mother.

Charles McCahan, 32 has been charged in connection with a burglary and the death of his mother in January 2022.

On Jan. 19 police found Charles in a garage on Raystown Road in Saxton that he allegedly broke into. Police said there was broken glass and two of the door frames were damaged due to applied force.

While taking Charles to the station, he told police his mother had been killed. Police went to their shared apartment and found Ouita Paige McCahan’s body, according to court documents.

In an interview with police, Charles first told police Outia had a seizure that night and that she was asleep. He also said he didn’t call an ambulance because you are not supposed to when someone is having a seizure as they could be sent into shock.

According to police, officers asked Charles if his mother was alright again and he responded “F*ck it, she’s dead, she had a seizure at the top of the stairs then fell down the stairs and snapped her neck.”

He also told police he went to the garage because he was trying to go to State College. He said he and his mother had not been getting along that night and that he wanted to go as she was holding him back.

During his arrangement, Charles said that his mother had tripped over a cat causing her to fall down the stairs and break her neck, according to court documents.

An autopsy showed Outia died of strangulation complicated by blunt force trauma.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Police were able to interview three neighbors of the McCahan’s and all three said they never had visitors and Outia would usually never go outside unless Charles wasn’t home. Police were able to determine that nobody other than Charles went inside the apartment.

Charles has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Additionally, he’s also facing burglary and trespassing charges which he waived to court. He’s being held in Bedford County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 29.