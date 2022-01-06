Saxton looks to remove junk cars sitting around properties the past several years

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Saxton Councilman Larry Miller has seen one common issue the past few years in Saxton: inoperable and nasty-looking cars just sitting around in homeowners’ yards.

“It’s time to start cleaning up,” said Councilman Miller. “If you’ve had stuff sitting around for 2, 3, 5, 10, some 20 years it’s time to start cleaning them up and getting them out of here.”

Miller says the proposed ordinance would require owners to get rid of these vehicles after 10. The ordinance isn’t to try and offend anyone or be aggressive about getting rid of the cars, it’s to try and make it a community effort to keep Saxton looking beautiful.

“We’d rather not take the route of giving you a notice and so many days and having the police find you and trying to get rid of them,” Councilman Miller said. “We’re just bringing it to their attention that we do have an ordinance and we are gonna hopefully work together and get it cleaned up without going that route.”

To help community members remove them, the council is also teaming up with Clark’s Auto Salvage in East Freedom.

“They will actually come take your car for free. They’ll actually pay you approximately 150 to 250 dollars. It depends on the price per hundred at the time and they’ll pay you to take your car.”

The police will be doing an inventory on how many junk cars they see over the next month and the council will vote on the ordinance in the second week in February.