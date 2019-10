SAXTON, Pa (WTAJ) — Officials have announced that residents of Saxton and Liberty Township are asked to hand out their candy at the Saxton Firehouse on Halloween, Thursday, October 31.

Due to the pending rain coming through the area, the banquet hall will be open to residents starting at 5 p.m. The Trick-or-Treating is set for the hours of 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saxton Fire Company says they will be providing hot dogs to visitors and they hope to see everyone there, staying dry.