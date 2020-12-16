Saxton fire crews called for smoke from residence

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than half a dozen fire crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a home in Bedford County.

Saxton Assistant Chief Ron Jenkins says when they got to the home on 16th Street in Saxton just after 11 a.m., they saw smoke coming from the first floor and the basement. This is the fifth structure fire over the past month in the Bedford County area.

Check your fluids, any other secondary heat source and make sure they’re away from everything, just double-check everything right now. Ron Jenkins, Assistant Chief, Saxton Volunteer Fire Company



The snow started to pick up as crews continued to work. Departments from farther away were told to leave once conditions started to get worse. The home is no longer livable according to Jenkins.

