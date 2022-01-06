Saxton family displaced after fire erupts in their home

A family in Saxton will be displaced after flames erupted in their home late Wednesday night on the 1100 block of Church Street. It happened while everyone in the home was asleep, but they were woken up by their smoke detector.

The Saxton Fire Chief told our crew that the home is not a total loss, but there will need to extensive repairs done.

When our crew arrived smoke was billowing out of the home and fire fighters were on the roof using a chain saw to cut it open.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.