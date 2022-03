BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Saxton Borough will be relocating its police department within the next month.

The department will now be moved across the hall from its current office. Borough officials said the relocation is due to public safety and keeping offices separated for privacy on police matters.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

The new location will have proper wiring and computer systems.