Sawmill Sign unveiled in DuBois City Park

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) – A piece of history was unveiled in DuBois City Park on Monday afternoon.

The DuBois Area Historical Society uncovered the sign, which commemorates the memory of John Dubois, one of the cities founders and innovator in the lumber industry.

The sign was funded by the Lumber Heritage Region. Ruth Gregori, the DuBois Area Historical Society’s president says that additional signs will be installed across DuBois over the next year, adding these signs give residents a look into their hometowns past.

“It shows the realm and the influence that the Dubois family and the mill played in the growth of the city of DuBois,” Gregori said.