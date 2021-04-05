2 saved by police officers in Johnstown fire

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Law enforcement officials are currently investigating a fire in Johnstown from April 3.

The fire started at a duplex off of Vickroy Avenue, where it spread to two neighboring homes as emergency crews arrived.

Crystal Gustkey lives in the duplex and was coming home from work Saturday, not noticing anything out of place, until she said she heard breaking glass. Gustkey said she came back to the kitchen and the lights were flickering, then seconds later police were banging on the door, telling her to get out.

Because of two Upper Yoder Township police officers, Gustkey and her son were able to get out safely.

“We had to go through the back and we saw everything on fire,” she said.

One of those officers was treated for smoke inhalation from the fire but will be okay.

“I would just say thank you so much for everything you’ve done for me and my family,” Gustkey said. “And for saving us. It could’ve been a lot worse? Yes.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.